Shane Warne picks Allan Border as captain of his greatest Australian ODI XI

Image Source : INSTA- @SHANEWARNE23 File image of Shane Warne

Former Australian cricketer and a legend of the game, Shane Warne, on Tuesday, picked Allan Border as the captain of his best Australian XI. Warne formed the team from members of the Australian team he has played with in the ODI format. He picked the team during his Instagram live chat with his fans.

Warne’s greatest Australian ODI XI: Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Dean Jones, Michael Clarke, Allan Border (c), Michael Bevan, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee, Craig McDermott, Glenn Mcgrath.

“It was either between Mark Waugh or Matthew Hayden, but I had to go for Mark. Dean Jones was way ahead of his time, like running between the wickets,” Warne said on Instagram.

“Michael Bevan was one of the all-time greatest match finishers, Symonds was a destructive player, he could bowl as well,” he added.

Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia picking 293 wickets with one five-wicket haul. He played a key role for the Aussies in their road to World Cup glory in 1999 wherein he managed 20 wickets. In the summit clash against Pakistan, Warner had taken four wickets while conceding 33 runs, the best by a spinner a World Cup final.