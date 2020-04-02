Shane Warne names Wasim Akram, Stephen Fleming as captains of his greatest Pakistan, New Zealand XIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne on Thursday picked the greatest Pakistan and New Zealand XI he played against during his playing days.

Warne picked Wasim Akram as the captain of the Pakistani XI. "Akram was the best bowler that I saw, his skill with the ball was exceptional," Warne said on Instagram.

He picked Saeed Anwar to open the innings alongside Aamir Sohail. The middle order comprises of Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan with Moin Khan as the wicket-keeper.

The pace battery consists of Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis while off-break bowler Saqlain Mushtaq and leggie Mushtaq Ahmed completed the spin department.

As for the greatest New Zealand XI, the spin legend picked Stephen Fleming as the skipper. In fact, Warne said that Fleming was the best captain he played against. Alongside Fleming, Warne picked the likes of Shane Bond, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, Danny Morrison and Martin Crowe in his best New Zealand XI.

Warne's greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis.

Warne's greatest New Zealand XI: John Wright, Brendon McCullum, Andrew Jones, Martin Crowe, Stephen Fleming (c), Nathan Astle, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond, Simon Doull and Danny Morrison