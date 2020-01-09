Shane Warne's Baggy Green becomes most valuable of all time, surpasses Bradman's Cap, Dhoni's bat

Image Source : INSTA- @SHANEWARNE23 Shane Warne's Baggy Green has now become most valuable cricket memorabilia of all time, surpassing Donald Bradman's cap and MS Dhoni's bat in the 2011 World Cup final.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne's Baggy Green has now become the most valuable piece of memorabilia in cricket history. Warne put his Baggy Green in the auction to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. The bidding war for the coveted Baggy Green began almost immediately after it was put on auction, reaching $275,00 within two hours. By the time this was written, the highest bid was $525,500 from a certain BC Coogey from New South Wales.

The bid has surpassed the previous-most valuable piece of cricket memorabilia - the cap of Australian great Sir Donald Bradman, which fetched $425,000.

The bidding, which officially opened on January 6, will end on Friday (January 10) at 10 AM AEDT (4:30 AM IST).

One of the most celebrated cricketers in Australia, Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history. The leg-spinner took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches. He also represented Australia in 194 ODIs, taking 293 wickets.

Warne will also award an autographed certificate to the highest bidder at the auction.

Here's a list of most valuable pieces of cricket memorabilia:

Shane Warne's Baggy Green (bidding in process) - $525,500 (current bid) Sir Donald Bradman's Test cap - £170,000 in 2003 MS Dhoni's bat (Final, 2011 World Cup) - £100,000 in 2011 Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks - £84,000 in 2008 Gary Sobers' bat to hit 6 sixes - £54,257 in 2000 Gary Sobers' bat with which he hit 365* against Pakistan - £47,475 in 2000

Earlier, Warne took to Instagram to announce the auction to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. "The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief," wrote Warne.

"The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all. Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too.

"Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat).

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need. Please go to the link in my bio and make a bid & help me to donate a big cheque ! Thankyou so much."