Shakib Al Hasan urges fans to keep calm in the aftermath of two-year ban

Shakib Al Hasan's two-year ban has caused an uprising in Bangladesh as it hasn't gone down to well with the passionate fans in the country. The two-year ban, of which one was suspended, was handed out to the all-rounder for not reporting corrupt approaches from a bookie on three occasions. And, fans are not happy with ICC's treatment of the 32-year-old for just hiding facts. The ban forces Shakib to be out of action till October 28, 2020, which means he will also miss a part of the World T20 Down Under.

Fans from around the world have taken to Twitter and express displeasure over the punishment, saying it is too harsh as he didn't take part in cheating. While former cricketers have expressed their concern over the relaxed sentence, enraged fans have abused the likes of Michael Vaughan and Ramiz Raja, who have lashed out at the Bangladesh cricketer and ICC for failing to take the right calls.

Following the uproar, Shakib took to Facebook to express his opinion and urged the fans to keep calm and keep him in their prayers.

"To all my fans and well wishers, let me start by saying that I have been touched and felt blessed by your unconditional support and affection during what has been a very difficult time for me and my family. In the last few days I have realised more than ever what it means to represent your country.

"On that note, I am requesting calm and patience from all my supporters who may have felt aggrieved at the sanction imposed on me.

"I wish to make it very clear that the entire investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was confidential and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) only came to know about it from me just a few days before the announcement of the sanction. From that point onwards, the BCB has been most supportive and understanding of my situation and I am grateful for that.

"I can understand why many people are offering to help and I really appreciate that. However, there is a process in place and I have accepted my ban because I felt that was the right thing to do.

"My entire focus now is on returning to the cricket field and playing for Bangladesh again in 2020. Until then, keep me in your prayers and heart. Thank you," Shakib wrote in the facebook post.

Shakib's ban comes as a major blow for the Bangladesh team, who are coming to India for three T20Is and two Tests, which also marks the beginning of their World Test Championship campaign. The former captain was central to their plans against the heavy favourites and his absence will be hugely felt in the upcoming series.

The first match of the T20I series is in Delhi on November 3.