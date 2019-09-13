Shakib Al Hasan not interested in Test cricket: BCB Chief Nazmul Hassan

Image Source : @ICC TWITTER Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief Nazmul Hassan has said that the side's Test captain, Shakib Al Hasan may not be not interested in playing the longest format of the game.

Bangladesh recently faced a huge 224-run defeat to Afghanistan in the one-off Test match at Chattogram, and the side drew flak for its poor performance in the game.

“We have noticed he did not have much interest in Test cricket. You have seen that when we were touring foreign countries, he wanted to have a break during the Tests,” Hassan said.

“Naturally he might have less interest in captaincy. But we never heard that he has less interest in captaincy. If he is skipper, then he has to play. If you are not a skipper, then you can skip.”

Shakib Al Hasan was one of the star performers for Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder, scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets throughout the tournament, had earlier said that he may be able to perform better if he is relinquished off the duties to lead the side.

“It will be best if I didn't have to lead. I personally believe it will be good for my game,” Shakib had said.

“And if I have to continue leading, then obviously there is a lot to discuss about.”

Shakib will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming tri-nation T20I series, which includes Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.