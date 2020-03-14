Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Hope the show goes on: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on IPL 2020

Hope the show goes on: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on IPL 2020

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan attended the meeting with all the franchise owners after the BCCI announced the decision to postpone IPL to April 15.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2020 13:31 IST
shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan kkr, kkr shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan kkr co owner, ipl shah rukh k
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan the meeting with all the franchise owners after the decision to postpone IPL to April 15. 

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed on Friday amid the deadly outbreak of COVID-19. The IPL was postponed to April 15, following concerns from state government and the centre.

The announcement came hours after the Delhi Government stated in a press conference that all the sporting events, including the IPL, will not be taking place in the city.

The franchise owners of all the eight teams participating in the tournament met on Saturday, following the postponement. The Kolkata Knight Riders owner and celebrated Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to inform on the development.

He insisted on 'safety first', ading that the BCCI and the team owners will be in 'consultation with the goverment' to ensure a way forward.

"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed," Khan tweeted.

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly.. @SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel."

The IPL was originally scheduled to begin from March 29. It is also being reported that the IPL could be deferred to next year if it doesn't start by April 20.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News