  5. Shafali Verma fulfils childhood dream of meeting Sachin Tendulkar

The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.

New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 19:34 IST
Shafali Verma with Sachin Tendulkar
Shafali Verma with Sachin Tendulkar

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol, Sachin Tendulkar, when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia.

"The reason i took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. ?? @sachintendulkar," Shafali wrote.

On November 9, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket as she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

Shafali will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team launches its bid for a first World Cup title.

Catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from February 21 onwards.

