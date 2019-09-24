Image Source : BCCI/ TWITTER SCREENGRAB Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to debut in T20I cricket

Indian women cricketer Shafali Verma became India's youngest player to debut in T20I cricket on Tuesday after being named in the playing XI against South Africa Women at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Opening batsman Shafali got the senior-team call up after a sensational season in the domestic circuit where she scored 1923 run which includes six centuries and three fifties.

What a moment this is for the hard-hitting batter Shafali Verma, who makes her India debut today. She is only 15! 😊💪🏾#INDWvsSAW pic.twitter.com/nD0C6ApQld — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2019

However, Shahfali's debut didn't go as planned as the right-handed batsman got out on duck on her debut. She was dismissed by Shabnim Ismail.

Verma (15y 239d ) has now become the second youngest Indian to play international cricket after veteran player Gargi Banerji (14y 165d, Ind v Eng, 1978).

4 ball duck for Shafali Verma on debut c Sehkukhune b Ismail



India 0/ (0.4) #INDvSA https://t.co/iy56X7k5PV pic.twitter.com/KWPOr3KQTg — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, India beat South Africa by 11 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in five-match series.

Young Shafali was inspired to play cricket from none other than India's greatest ever player Sachin Tendulkar. After the international call-up, Shafali shared the story, how Sachin Tendulkar influenced her to become a cricketer at the age of 10.

Jitne log Sachin sir ko andar dekhne ke liye khade the, utne hee bahar the (There were as many people outside the stadium as inside to get a glimpse of Tendulkar. Only then I realized how big a deal is to be a cricketer in India, especially when you are revered like Sachin sir," Shafali told PTI.

"I can never forget that day. My cricketing journey started from there," she added.