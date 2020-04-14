Series between India and Pakistan seem unlikely right now: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's proposal

Image Source : PTI Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday shrugged off the idea of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan as proposed by Shoaib Akhtar, who felt the need for an ODI contest in a bid to raise funds for the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gavaskar, in conversation with former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel, expressed that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between the arch-rivals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan, " Gavaskar said. "Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now."

Earlier last week, Kapil Dev had criticised Akhtar's proposal saying that "India doesn't need the money" while also pointing out the risk that players would put themselves in.

Akhtar felt that the fans would be overwhelmed to see such a high-octane series between the two nations and the funds raised through the contest will be divided between the two.

