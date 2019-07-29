Seasoned campaigner Pravin Amre applies for role of Team India's batting coach

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Pravin Amre applies for role of Team India's batting coach

Former India batsman Pravin Amre has applied for the role of India's batting coach amidst uncertainties regarding the future of current coach Sanjay Bangar, whose position has been questioned after another batting failure in the World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand.

The contracts of the current Indian coaching staff is due to expire after the West Indies tour and it is believed that Bangar's position is under the scanner the most.

Bangar has worked with both the current regime in Ravi Shastri and his predecessor in Anil Kumble and has also played the role of the assistant coach of the side.

And, questions regarding Bangar's role has perhaps allowed a seasoned campaigner in Amre to throw his hat in the ring, according to a report in India Today.

Amre has played 48 times for India and has a rich resume to boast off which include numerous coaching stints in the IPL and being the scouting head of the Delhi Capitals side, where he worked with Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.

Amre has also been working with Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane one-on-one basis for a while now. Players like Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa have also worked with him.

The 50-year-old is currently working as a batting advisor to USA cricket.

The applications for the support staff along with the head coach post will be accepted till July 30.