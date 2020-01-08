Sean Williams to lead Zimbabwe in Tests, Chamu Chibhabha named captain for ODIs, T20Is

Image Source : TWITTER/ZIMBABWE CRICKET Sean Williams has been named the new captain for Zimbabwe in Tests, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is.

Sean Williams has been named Zimbabwe's new Test captain while Chamu Chibhabha will be leading the national team in ODIs and T20Is on an "interim" basis.

Zimbabwe Cricket, in a media release, said the appointments were recommended by former captain and current director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza, who were then "unanimously endorsed" by the ZC Board at a meeting in Harare on Tuesday.

Williams has played 179 international matches, while Chibhabha, with 139 international games to his name, will lead in international cricket for the first time. Chibhabha, however, hasn't played international cricket in more than a year, having last featured in a T20I against South Africa in October 2018.

Masakadza had retired in September last year and took up his new position in the board a month later as Zimbabwe Cricket restructured its management.

Zimbabwe Cricket also announced a new selection panel to be led by former international quick bowler David Mutendera, and Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya the other members.

The cricket board further said that it will announce a fielding coach and a mental strength coach in "due course", and confirmed the other support staff members as follows: Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Dilip Chouhan (manager), Stuart Matsikenyeri (batting coach), Douglas Hondo (bowling coach), Walter Karimanzira (strength and conditioning trainer), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager) and Darlington Majonga (media manager).

Zimbabwe will be hosting Ireland, India and Netherlands while they are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.