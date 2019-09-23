Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Scotland to host New Zealand for one-off ODI in 2020

Scotland will host New Zealand for a one-off ODI in June next year, the first time since 1999, Cricket Scotland announced on Monday.

"We look forward to welcoming New Zealand's men to Scotland for the first time since 2008," Cricket Scotland's high-performance manager Simon Smith was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tie will be hosted in Scotland on June 26, 2020. The venue is yet to be decided. The last time the two sides met in an ODI was during the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand managed to secure a three-wicket win in Dunedin. Their very first ODI meeting dates back to the 1999 World Cup game in Edinburgh.

"There is a close bond between our nations, and the clash in Dunedin during the 2015 World Cup was a special occasion marked fittingly by a closely-fought contest played in typically good spirit," Smith said.

Scotland have had success in home ODIs recently, especially when they stunned England by six runs in a high-scoring game in 2018. Thus far, Scotland have won 41 of their 112 ODIs, losing all three against New Zealand.

"Having conquered the world number one team in 2018, this will be an excellent opportunity for our men to knock over the finalist from the last two World Cups and earn yet another win over an ICC full member," Smith added.