Yawning against India takes its toll: Twitter reacts as Sarfaraz Ahmed is sacked

Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped of captaincy and dropped from the Pakistan side after a series of below-average performances in international cricket.

October 18, 2019
Sarfaraz Ahmed was on Friday sacked as Pakistan's Test and T20 captain with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam elevated to leadership roles for the upcoming tour of Australia.

In an official announcement on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that experienced batsman Ali would lead the Test side in the two Tests in Australia while Babar Azam would be the captain in the three T20 matches Down Under.

Sarfaraz has been captain in all three formats of the game since the last two years and led Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.

In Tests and ODIs, Pakistan's ranking has slipped under his captaincy while they were whitewashed in the recent T20 home series against Sri Lanka.

Sarfaraz, who was the toast of the nation after Pakistan beat India in the Champions Trophy final, has had a torrid time in the Test and ODI formats in the last two years when Mickey Arthur was the head coach.

He came under fire recently when a depleted Sri Lankan team swamped Pakistan 3-0 in the T20 series in Lahore and twitter had a field day at the expense of the former Pakistan captain.

