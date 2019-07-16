Saqlain Mushtaq gets extension as England spin consultant, to cover Ashes series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Saqlain Mushtaq gets extension as England spin consultant

Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq, who was a part of England's World Cup-winning squad's support staff, has been rewarded with a 55-day extension which will cover the entire Ashes series.

Saqlain told PTI that he will be working with the English team as a spin consultant.

England won the World Cup on superior boundary count after the summit clash against New Zealand ended in a tie in both the regulation 50 overs as well as the Super Over.

"It was great to see England winning the World Cup after such a pulsating final. The victory can be put down to great handling by the head coach, Trevor Bayliss, and great camaraderie among the players," Saqlain said.

The 42-year-old off-spinner, who bagged a total of 496 Test and one-day wickets for his country, has never been engaged by the Pakistan Cricket Board to work on the support staff of the Pakistan team.

"I am always available to work for the Pakistan team and players whenever the Pakistan board approaches me," Saqlain said.

The PCB had hired him for a few weeks before the 2015 World Cup to correct the bowling action of off-spinner Saeed Ajmal but he has never been given a long-term assignment.

Saqlain said England had worked very hard for the World Cup success in the last few years.

"The English players are very close to each other and they are constantly supporting each other and helping each other out even the guys who are not in the playing eleven on a given match day," he said.

Saqlain has also been part of the West Indies squad support staff, which won the World T20 Cup.