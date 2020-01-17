Sanju Samson's cryptic tweet suggests positive outlook despite New Zealand T20I omission

Image Source : TWITTER/SANJU SAMSON File image of Sanju Samson

One might reckon Sanju Samson to be frustrated after yet another snub from the Indian cricket team, for the impending five-game T20I series against New Zealand. But Samson's simple tweet on Thursday implies a positive outlook towards his career amid the selector's decision.

Samson earned his first recall in four years, for the T20I series against Bangladesh last November. He had made his T20I and his international debut for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Without a single game appearance, he was dropped for the series against West Indies at home despite Rishabh Pant's faltering form.

Samson, however, returned for the three-game contest against Sri Lanka and managed bag a spot in the third T20I match where he scored a first-ball six before getting dismissed on the second ball.

Samson was dropped for the crucial New Zealand series which was announced last week with the reason that he is presently part of the India A squad in New Zealand.

Moreover, he wasn't recalled when Pant suffered a concussion in the Australia ODI series while the team management went with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper and the selectors added KS Bharat as a back-up option.

Amid these confusing decisions by selectors, Samson on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet that brought out his positive outlook. He wrote just ',(comma)', implying that he is not finished and is waiting for his next opportunity soon.

India still have 10-plus matches in the format before the management locks in on their final 15 for the World T20 in Australia.