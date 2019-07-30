Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanjay Manjrekar disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's take on Virat Kohli, national selectors

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had his say on Sunil Gavaskar's scathing remarks on the Indian national selectors and the team's performances in the 2019 World Cup.

Manjrekar took to Twitter to share his views and decided to 'respectfully' disagree with Gavaskar's take.

"Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors and Virat being retained as capt. No, India did not put in a 'much below par WC performance', they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature," Manjrekar tweeted.

Gavaskar had earlier launched an attack on the selectors and bashed them for not taking tough calls or even meeting to decide on Kohli's captaincy.

"Speaking of lame ducks, the Indian selection committee appears to be one. After the reappointment, he (captain) gets invited to the meeting for his views on selecting the players for the team. By bypassing the procedure, the message that goes out is that while the players like Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik get dropped after below expectation performance, the captain continues despite much below par expectations where the team did not even reach the finals," Gavaskar said.

"That they selected the team for West Indies without first having a meeting to select the captain brings up the question of whether Virat Kohli is the captain of the team at his or the selection committee's pleasure," Gavaskar had written in his column for Mid-Day.

"To the best of our knowledge his (Kohli's) appointment was till the World Cup. After that, it was incumbent on the selectors to meet even if it was for five minutes for his reappointment," he added.

On the contrary, Team India coach and Gavaskar's once teammate Ravi Shastri, said on Monday before departing for the West Indies that the team has done a tremendous job over the last couple of years and it shouldn't be taken away from them.