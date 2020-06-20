Sanjay Manjrekar backs Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to open for India in Australia Test series

Image Source : PTI Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer, and presently a cricket commentator and analyst, Sanjay Manjrekar, picked Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to open for India in the impending Test series against Australia. He also picked Prithvi Shaw as his reserve option.

"The last time India played a test match (in Australia), Rohit Sharma wasn’t available. Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were the opening batsmen.

"And I thought, Shaw with the kind of technique that he has in those kinds of conditions, those pitches, a bit okay, actually more than okay," said Manjrekar in his YouTube channel where he was answering questions posted by his twitter followers.

"But if Rohit Sharma is fit and then he comes in… Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma actually would be the openers and Prithvi Shaw would be your second option,” Manjrekar added.

Prithvi was to open for India in the previous Test series in Australia which India had won 2-1, but was sidelined from the contest owing to an injury. Meanwhile, Rohit played at No.6 scoring 106 runs in two Tests. And Mayank had made his impressive debut in the series as an opener scoring 195 runs in two Tests.

India are scheduled to play four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar series starting from December 3 onwards with the opener at Gabba, a venue where the hosts have won 31 consecutive games dating back to 1988, the longest active unbeaten streak in Tests at a particular venue. The second Test, which will be a pink-ball affair, will be held at Adelaide on December 11-15. The Boxing Day Test and New Year's Tests will be held at Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

