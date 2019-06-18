Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Sania Mirza shuts down Pakistani actress Veena Malik's judgement on 'parenting' with a classy reply

Pakistan's humiliating loss to India in their 2019 World Cup game didn't go down too well with its supporters and the disappointment was all over social media to see. While some launched a scathing attack on the team for being unfit, some expressed their disappointment with the continuous loss at the hands of India in World Cups.

Prior to the game, photos and videos emerged of the Pakistan team enjoying their time at a restaurant and they were joined by Indian tennis star and Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza. Along with the duo, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were also partying till late night on the eve of the game.

And, this has seen a war of words between Pakistan actress Veena Malik and Mirza with the former questioning Sania's judgment to take a kid to a Sheesha place and also allowing the Pakistan players to have junk food prior to an important game.

Taking to Twitter, Malik wrote: "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? (sic) Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher- https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Not one to take things lying down, Mirza made it clear that she knows how to take care of her child and also that she isn't the teacher of the Pakistan cricketers.

"Veena,I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it's any of your or the rest of the world's business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher to know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot (sic)," she wrote.

While Malik didn't respond any further, Mirza went on to write: "Twitter cracks me up?? and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys ??? it's break time??(sic)."

Mirza's husband Shoaib also added his bit on Twitter and wrote: "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do."

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come out with a clarification that the photos of the players dining and partying till late on the eve of the high-voltage clash is actually not from the eve of the game.

"The cricketers did not violate their curfew," a PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

"The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time."

But the fans are clearly not impressed and there has been heavy trolling of the Pakistan players on twitter with some fans even making their displeasure known after Sarfaraz Ahmed and team surrendered meekly against Virat Kohli and boys in Manchester.

(With inputs from IANS)