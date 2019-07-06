Sania Mirza's emotional message for Shoaib Malik after ODI retirement: 'Proud of everything you have achieved'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sania Mirza's emotional message for Shoaib Malik after retirement: 'Proud of everything you have achieved'

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza got a bit of emotional after her husband Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs on Friday following the Bangladesh game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

It was rumoured that Pakistan's last game in this year's World Cup will be Malik's last game for his country in the 50-over format and that is exactly what happened as the veteran all-rounder walked away to hugs and loads of appreciation after the game.

And, his wife also got a bit emotional after Malik's retirement. She took to twitter to express her feelings.

"Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning @realshoaibmalik. You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are," Sania tweeted.

Malik had earlier announced that he will retire from ODIs ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

"Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all," Malik tweeted.

Shoaib's final performance being against India in the 2019 World Cup. The Cricket World Cup Twitter handle revealed Malik's retirement from a post after Pakistan's win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

The 37-year-old has played 287 ODI matches for Pakistan, scoring 7534 runs, including 9 centuries. Malik's recent performances have been poor, with many former cricketers and fans lashing out at the batsman, which may have prompted him to make this decision.

It is however expected for him to continue playing T20 cricket for a while.