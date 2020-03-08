Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sania Mirza praises Mitchell Starc for supporting wife Alyssa Healy in Women's T20 World Cup final

Tennis ace Sania Mirza expressed her feelings on Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc returning to home to support wife Alyssa Healyer in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final against India. Starc returned to Australia midway from the South Africa tour ahead of the third ODI.

Sania Mirza took to Twitter and wrote: "Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat good on you Mitchell couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat Rolling on the floor laughing."

Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second 😅 good on you Mitchell 👍🏽 couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat 🤣 https://t.co/yl3ZlGFPkY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 7, 2020

Sania is married to Pakistan cricket team experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik. With the post, she took a dig on trolls who criticized her and Shoaib, when they were seen supporting each other on the big stage.

Australia men's team backed Starc's decision and said: “It’s a once in a lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored blistering half-centuries as Australia posted a challenging 184/4 in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls studded with seven fours and five maximums while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking two wickets for 38 runs in four overs.