Sandpaper for sale: Steve Smith gets booed in first match in South Africa since Cape Town scandal

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith made his first appearance in South Africa since the infamous Sandpaper incident in Cape Town in 2018 and he top-scored for his side in their thumping 107-run win at the Wanderers on Saturday against Quinton de Kock's side. Despite his knock of 45 off 32 that played a pivotal role in Australia's win in the first T20I match of the three-game series, Smith found himself amid boos although the crowd wasn't as brutal as he might have expected.
The boos followed in after Smith managed to hit a four off Dale Steyn's delivery that had bounced twice on the pitch before hitting the willow. The umpire immediately ruled it out as a dead ball and that is when the spectators booed at him. In fact, amid the crowd, a placard read, "Sandpaper for sale. Pocket-sized for extra discreetness."
Meanwhile, David Warner, who as well was involved in the scandal, scored just 4 runs before departing off the second ball. Australia finished with 196 for 6. In reply, Ashton Agar took a hat trick en route to his 5 for 24 as South Africa crumbled to 89 all out — its lowest T20 total. Agar became the second Australian after Brett Lee (in 2007/8 against Bangladesh in Cape Town) to take a T20I hat-trick and 13th bowler overall.