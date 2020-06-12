Sad thing for Zimbabwe Cricket that India tour has been cancelled: Head coach Lalchand Rajput

Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput has been saddened by the BCCI's decision to call off India's limited-overs tour to the country in August. BCCI called off the series owing to coronavirus concerns.

India were scheduled to play three one-dayers against Zimbabwe starting August 22.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that this tour has been cancelled. Any team in international cricket would love to play against India. My players would have loved the opportunity to play against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav,” Rajput told Times of India. “Hope we’ll be a third time lucky.”

This is the second consecutive time that Zimbabwe lost the opportunity to play against India. Earlier in January, they were supposed to play three T20I matches against the Men in Blue, but BCCI replaced it with three T20I matches against Sri Lanka at home after Zimbabwe Cricket was banned by ICC owing to their government interference with the board's administration.

Meanwhile, India have not been in action since the New Zealand tour. Since then their South Africa home series and IPL 2020 has been cancelled followed by tour of Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Indian players are yet to resume training and national camp is unlikely to take place before July.

