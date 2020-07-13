Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards hail all-round West Indies team after iconic 4-wicket win over England

The West Indies cricket team chased down the target of 200 in the fourth innings on Sunday to register a 4-wicket win over hosts England in Southampton. Jason Holder and Co. stood against all the odds to prove that the current Windies team has the ability to beat any opposition in the world.

The Caribbean team played dominant cricket throughout the match, as they first restrict the England team on just 204 runs in first innings, courtesy Holder's six-wicket haul. After tormenting England batting-line up, a collective effort from batsman helped Windies gain a tricky 114-run lead after first innings.

In the second innings, English batsmen displayed a fighting spirit to post 313 on the scoreboard. Windies team chasing a target of 200, lose some early wickets, but then Jermaine Blackwood played a career-defining knock of 95 to lead the visitors to an iconic 4-wicket win.

Many current and former players from the cricketing fraternity hailed the Windies team on beating England at their home on the resumption of cricket after almost four months.



India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI."

West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards also hailed the efforts of the visitors and wrote: "First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys You make us proud... #ENGvWI."

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted on his Twitter: "Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricketdoing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI."

The second Test of three-match series will be played on July 16 at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

