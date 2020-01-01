Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity in wishes for New Year

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 11:54 IST
Cricketers took to their social media profiles to send new year greetings.

The cricket fraternity is taking to their social media profiles to send new year greetings to fans. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were among the many cricketers who posted their new year wishes.

Tendulkar wrote, "May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!"

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Switzerland with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, posted a video on his Instagram profile. "Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all," the Indian captain wrote.

In the video, Virat said, "Hey guys, so we're at this beautiful glacier and we thought we give early new year wishes for you all."

"Yes, I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray you will have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," said Anushka.

Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, posted a video with backdrop of fireworks. "Wishing a very very happy new year to you and your family. Happy 2020!" said Sehwag.

Here are some of the tweets from cricketers:

