Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead cricket fraternity in wishes for New Year

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Cricketers took to their social media profiles to send new year greetings.

The cricket fraternity is taking to their social media profiles to send new year greetings to fans. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were among the many cricketers who posted their new year wishes.

Tendulkar wrote, "May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!"

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Switzerland with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, posted a video on his Instagram profile. "Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all," the Indian captain wrote.

In the video, Virat said, "Hey guys, so we're at this beautiful glacier and we thought we give early new year wishes for you all."

"Yes, I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray you will have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," said Anushka.

Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, posted a video with backdrop of fireworks. "Wishing a very very happy new year to you and your family. Happy 2020!" said Sehwag.

Here are some of the tweets from cricketers:

May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!#2020NewYear pic.twitter.com/v0h1mmQpWC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

On point for 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBm2ccWVPM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2020

Don’t be too excited about this New Year stuff.only the calendar has changed.your spouse,job and targets remain the same..just a small reminder. Happy new year to you all 😜😜 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2019

May the choicest blessings of Almighty God always bring peace and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous 2020.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/BWba7zuyET — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2020

The poet Maya Angelou once said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” This new year, I plan to stand up for someone, speak up when it counts, hold my hand out to someone in need & make a difference. I hope you do too. Happy New Year! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2019

2019 was a year of great learnings and some beautiful new beginnings! From @CEATtyres, here's wishing all of you a brighter and better New Year.

Happy 2020 to all of you. pic.twitter.com/H8toZlXanJ — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to all! I hope all your endeavours in 2020 are successful. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sFaDN8yKcr — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2020

2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I’m looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/YishbcuYWO — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 31, 2019

Be strong as you fight your way to success, the difficulty you face is nothing compared to the joy of success.Happy new year all my friends,fan’s,family love you all 👍 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/301MZ70uL3 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 1, 2020