Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli find place in Lord's Non-Honours board XI

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and present Indian skipper Virat Kohli were among the three Indians named as part of the Lord's Non-Honours board XI released on Wednesday on their Instagram account. The team comprises three each from Australia and India, two from West Indies and one apiece from Pakistan, England and South Africa.

"Some of cricket's greatest ever players do not appear on the famous Lord's Honours Boards," they the list on Instagram.

Former English cricketer WG Grace has been named both as captain and opener of the team, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as his partner. Sachin completes the top-order lineup with his position at No.3. West Indies legend Brian Lara has been given the No.4 spot while Kohli will take the No.5. All-rounder Jacques Kallis and ex-Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist complete the batting lineup.

The bowling combination comprises Shane Warne as sole spinner while Wasim Akram, Denis Lillee and Curtly Ambrose form the pace lineup.

Talking about the venue, the Home of Cricket has been selected as the venue for a five-day final of the shortened County Championship in the upcoming season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage