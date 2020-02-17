Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends in Road Safety World Series; Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh in team

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar with Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh

The Indian Legends squad for the upcoming Road Safety Awareness Series has been announced. Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka West Indies and India are the participating nations in the T20 exhibition tournament for the retired cricketers. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian Legends while Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan are among the few names who are part of the squad.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK)

The series will comprise 11 matches, as per the schedule released on Thursday. Apart from the aforementioned players, other big names who will be part of the tournament are Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha

Mendis.

Here are the squads for the other teams...

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (c), Brad Hodge, Brett Geeves, Clint McKay, George Grean, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Rob Quiney, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Ridley Jacobs (WK), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Darren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn and Yohan Blake.

Sri Lanka Legends: TM Dilshan (C), Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Chamara Kapugedara, Vaas, Maharoof, Atapattu, Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Tushara, Thilina Kandamby and Upul Chandana.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Ryan McLaren, Andrew Butch James, Andrew Hall, Garnett J Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk and Paul Harris.