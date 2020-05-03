Sachin Tendulkar salutes Indian Armed Forces for act of solidarity with country's COVID-19 warriors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday saluted the Indian Armed forces for showing solidarity with the country's coronavirus warriors through unique pieces of activities across the nation.

Indian Air Force chopper showered flower petals on the National Police Memorial to laud their efforts in the fight against the novel virus. Flower petals were also showered at hospitals across Delhi and Sukhoi 30 MKIs, MiG 29s and Jaguars conducted a flypast over Rajpath while also showering petals.

"A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping Flag of India fight the war against this invisible enemy.

Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors. Jai Hind! #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy," tweeted Sachin.

A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invisible enemy.

Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors.

Jai Hind!#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/6O6IkbsSEc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Raina wrote, "Wonderful gesture by @IAF_MCC to honour our #CoronaWarriors. Their selfless services are the reason that we are able to put up this fight against this terrible pandemic. Gratitude & Salute to all of you."

Wonderful gesture by @IAF_MCC to honour our #CoronaWarriors. Their selfless services are the reason that we are able to put up this fight against this terrible pandemic. Gratitude & Salute to all of you. 🇮🇳☝️🙏 https://t.co/Q1muLb3K9Q — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 3, 2020

The gesture came at a time when around 1300 people have lost their lives to the novel virus while over 40000 people have been affected.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage