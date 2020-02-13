Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly engage in light banter on social media

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly engaged in light banter once again on social media leaving fans in splits.

Tendulkar on Thursday took to Instagram to post a picture from Southbank in Melbourne where he was seen "Soaking up the Sun."

To Tendulkar's post, former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly replied: "Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people are lucky, keep enjoying your holidays)."

Their exchanged caught the eye of social media enthusiasts who lapped up the conversation.

Tendulkar got back and replied to Ganguly saying it was a worthwhile holiday as they raised $10 million during the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Tendulkar went out to bat during the Bushfire Cricket Bash here as he faced Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland in an over during the innings break of the bushfire cricket bash -- a 10-over-a side charity game organised by Cricket Australia to raise funds for the communities devastated by the fires.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram were present among many as Ricky Ponting XI won the tie at the Junction Oval.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia's report.

Lara also commented on Tendulkar's post, saying: "Raising the funds was good Sachin but was just amazing to spend some quality time with you and the rest of the boys."