I shouted at Laxman during 'desert storm' game, then received scolding from my brother: Tendulkar

Image Source : TWITTER Sachin Tendulkar may have received praises from all corners of the world for his 'desert storm' innings, but he has now revealed why his brother scolded him when he returned home.

Sachin Tendulkar has produced many memorable performanes throughout his career, but few match the domination of his exploits during the Coca Cola Cup in Sharjah. His performance against Australia on April 22, 1998, widely known as the 'Desert Storm', has gained the cult status and deservedly so.

Still regarded as one of Tendulkar's greatest knocks, the 143-run innings is often recalled by his admirers even after more than 22 years.

Even as India lost the game, Tendulkar's knock helped India enter the final of the series. There have been many stories about the knock - some from the man himself, and some from his teammates. Shane Warne, too, has heaped praise on the Indian batsman for the innings in the past.

On Thursday, Tendulkar recalled the innings and revealed that even as he was praised by all, he didn't really receive a hero's welcome when he returned home. In fact, he actually received a mouthful from his elder brother, Ajit.

On Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Tendulkar remembered how he screamed at his batting partner VVS Laxman for his hesitation to run a double.

"I remember that a couple of times by emotions came out and I ended up shouting at Laxman ‘Run two, it’s my call why aren’t you running?” said the 'Master Blaster'.

This did not go down well with his elder brother, who scolded Tendulkar upon his return to home.

“I received a scolding from my brother as soon as I reached home. He told me ‘these sort of things shouldn’t happen in the ground. He’s your teammate, he’s also playing for the team. It’s not your match alone; he’s also playing with you. I got a bit of a hiding at home,” said Tendulkar.

“In my mind, I always wanted to win that game and qualify to the finals as a victorious team because I knew it might play a mental role. There is difference if you just qualify and when you qualify by beating them.

"So there the mind games start and obviously my first attempt was to win that game and if and when it was not possible then the second thought was always to qualify and try and beat then in the finals but that was the whole idea."

India would eventually go on to win the tri-series title and Tendulkar would score another brilliant hundred in the final.

