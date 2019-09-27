Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback video of batting in rain. Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback video of batting in rain.

Former India player and legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a video of the good old days, showing how he practised for fast, skiddy pitches.

"Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

In the short clip, Tendukar could be seen batting on a cement pitch, filled with water as it rained. This is done to simulate fast, skiddy conditions when the ball comes quickly to the bat after skidding off the surface.

The 46-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 with his farewell match at the Wankhede in Mumbai against the West Indies.

Tendulkar retired from the game as the highest scorer across all formats in international cricket with 34,357 runs from 464 games, hitting 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

The Mumbaikar remains the only player till date in international cricket to score 100 centuries.