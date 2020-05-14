Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback picture of 'fun evening' spent at Sourav Ganguly's home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar with Sourav Ganguly

Former cricketers and legends of the game, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were not just a great batting pair creating ample records, they also shared a great bond off the field. And on Thursday, Sachin shared a throwback picture of when he had paid a visit to Ganguly's home.

Sharing the picture on bis social media accounts, Sachin captioned it as, "Throwback to a fun evening spent at Dadi’s home. Relished the food & warm hospitality. Hope your mother is doing well, my best wishes to her. #throwbackthursday."

The two have played cricket together since the under-15 stage. And later, as part of the senior team, they scripted the record for the most partnerships runs in ODI history while also as opening pairs.

In fact, earlier on Tuesday, ICC had shared a picture of Sachin and Sourav and tweeted mentioning their ODI partnership record: Partnerships - 176, Runs - 8227, Average - 47.55, before adding "No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs."

And indeed it is. The next best tally is by the Sri Lankan pair of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, sho scored 5992 runs in 151 innings at 41.61. The Indian pair also holds the record of most century partnerships in ODIs with 26 such stands and most half-century-plus partnerships. Sachin and Ganguly also have the record for most runs as an opening pair in ODI history, amassing 6609 runs in 136 innings at 49.32.

Ganguly, who is now the BCCI president, had retired from the game back in 2008 following a Test at home against Australia. Sachin retired five years later following the West Indies Test match at the Wankhede.

