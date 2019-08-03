Sachin Tendulkar shares major throwback picture with Vinod Kambli on Friendship Day eve

Image Source : TWITTER/@SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a major throwback picture with his childhood friend Vinod Kambli on the eve of Friendship day. The Master Blaster took to Twitter to share an old picture of the two during their school days.

Here's what Tendulkar wrote with the image shared."Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this."

Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.

Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this. pic.twitter.com/pUkOablTAX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019

The two former India batsman were trained under coach Ramakant Archrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Kambli replied to Tendulkar's Tweet by reminicing an incident during their school days. "This brought back memories, Master! You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn't tell me and we both know what happened next!"

Earlier, Tendulkar shared a video of him riding inside a driverless car on Friday. Sharing the clip, Tendulkar said that it was his first-ever experience in 'driverless parking' inside his BMW 5 series.

He wrote, "Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! ?? I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," on Twitter.