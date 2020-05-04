Sachin Tendulkar was like a 'second coach' of Team India during 2011 World Cup: Suresh Raina

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suresh Raina talked about Sachin Tendulkar and also revealed the key differences of the 'Master Blaster' with India's current captain Virat Kohli.

With cricket coming to a standstill, the players are reflecting on their life in cricket and beyond through various mediums. Suresh Raina, the Indian batsman who has been the part of 2011 World Cup-winning team, has also been conducting live sessions on his Instagram profile to interact with fellow teammates and fans.

Under normal circumstances, Raina would currently be representing Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, as the coronavirus pandemic forced a halt on the sport, Raina, like other cricketers, is reflecting on his playing career.

During one such interview with Khaleej Times, Raina opened up on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The left-handed batsman, who has played with both the players, revealed the difference between the two.

“Sachin and Virat, they both score a lot of hundreds, Virat wants to win every game. And Sachin wants to make sure everything is very calm,” Raina said.

Raina also said that Tendulkar was 'like the second coach' of the Indian team during the 2011 World Cup campaign.

“With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team.

“And Virat, he has been amazing in all formats. He has been a very good captain. He has been hitting the ball very well. He is very fit, very positive and he has the aura around him. I am glad I have played with both of them,” he further added.

