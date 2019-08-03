Sachin Tendulkar's ride with 'Mr India' goes viral, Anil Kapoor responds cheekily

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him riding inside a driverless car, and Anil Kapoor responded to the video hilariously.

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him riding inside a driverless car on Friday. Sharing the clip, Tendulkar said that it was his first-ever experience in 'driverless parking' inside his BMW 5 series.

He wrote, "Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! ?? I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends," on Twitter.

'Mr. India' is a reference to Anil Kapoor's movie, in which his character had the power to turn invisible.

The actor replied to the tweet hilariously, writing, "Mr. India always parks like a pro! This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt."

Actor Dharmendra, as well as fans also commented about Tendulkar's 'driverless' experience:

