Sachin Tendulkar reveals he had to 'beg and plead' for opening slot

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, revealed that he had to 'beg and plead' for an opening slot in the Indian team in 1994.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed in a LinkedIn video that he had to "beg and plead" for the opener's slot so that he could play in an aggressive manner, which was not the norm back in those days.

"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all the teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box. I thought I could go upfront and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," Tendulkar said in the video.

"In that first match (against New Zealand at Auckland), I scored 82 off 49 balls, so I didn't have to ask again if I would get another chance. They were keen for me to open. But what I'm trying to say here is, don't be afraid of failure," he said.

India, under the captaincy of Mohammed Azharuddin, beat New Zealand in Auckland in that match with Tendulkar opening the batting for the first time with Ajay Jadeja.