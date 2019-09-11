Sachin Tendulkar recalls special meeting with Kerala artist on the occasion of Onam

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane also wished people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 17:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @SACHIN_RT/TWITTER

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on the occasion of Onam by remembering a special meeting with an artist, who draws with the help of his legs during his recent visit to Kerala.

Sachin took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

"Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!"

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam by tweeting: "Wishing the people of Kerala a very happy and prosperous Onam!  #Onam.

Earlier, Sachin talked about the Test cricket and World Test championship on the sidelines of the Mumbai Half Marathon.

"The heart of Test cricket is the kind of surface that you play on. If you provide good pitches, cricket cannot be boring, cricket cannot be damp, and (there will always) be those exciting moments, exciting bowling spells, great batting and that is what people want to see," Tendulkar said.

