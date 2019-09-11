Image Source : @SACHIN_RT/TWITTER Sachin Tendulkar recalls special meeting with Kerala artist on the occasion of Onam

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on the occasion of Onam by remembering a special meeting with an artist, who draws with the help of his legs during his recent visit to Kerala.

Sachin took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

"Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!"

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of Onam by tweeting: "Wishing the people of Kerala a very happy and prosperous Onam! #Onam.

Onam greetings to everyone😊 May we all be blessed with good health, happiness, and togetherness. ✌👌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to all of you. I had visited the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, and prayed to God, and I believe that is what saved me from the nasty bouncer to my neck. Loved the aarti I attended there🙏 Have a nice Sadya you all 😄 pic.twitter.com/Nezew76vym — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 11, 2019

Earlier, Sachin talked about the Test cricket and World Test championship on the sidelines of the Mumbai Half Marathon.

"The heart of Test cricket is the kind of surface that you play on. If you provide good pitches, cricket cannot be boring, cricket cannot be damp, and (there will always) be those exciting moments, exciting bowling spells, great batting and that is what people want to see," Tendulkar said.