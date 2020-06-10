You were very athletic, deceptively quick at point: Sachin Tendulkar recalls early memories of watching Yuvraj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar with Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh retired from professional cricket exactly a year ago. At his peak, he was part of an Indian dressing room that included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni among others.

Yuvraj was India's best player during both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins and Tendulkar was part of the 2011 team. He on Wednesday shared his first impressions of seeing a young Yuvraj Singh.

"It's been a year since You(Vi) retired," said Tendulkar in a tweet along with an image of him and Yuvraj.

"My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn't help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at point. I needn't talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world," said Tendulkar.

It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired..



My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world. pic.twitter.com/QNpZEQ4vel — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj had a rather unfulfilled career in Test cricket with 40 matches and 1900 runs under his belt. He managed just three centuries but it was in ODI cricket that he established himself as among the best in the world.

In 304 ODIs, he scored 8701 runs, scoring 14 centuries along the way. He was also a very effective spin bowler and took 111 wickets in his ODI career.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage