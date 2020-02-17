Sachin Tendulkar reaches Berlin for Laureus Sports Awards 2020, gets trolled by Sourav Ganguly again

Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday trolled his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram following the latter's post where he mentioned that he reached Berlin for the Laureus Sports Awards 2020.

"Happy to be in Berlin for the @laureussport World Sports Awards 2020! #Laureus20 #SportsUnitesUs," Sachin captioned his post. Ganguly replied saying, "Tendulkar.. I was not wrong ..."

A few days earlier, Sachin had posted his picture on Instagram with the caption, "Soaking up the Sun." And Ganguly had trolled the batting legend by writing, "Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho."

Sachin reached Berlin for the Laureus Sports Awards 2020 where he is nominated under the category - Laureus Sporting Moment - which takes into account the best sporting moments in the last 20 years. And the moment of Sachin being carried on the shoulders of his teammate after India's 2011 World Cup stands among the frontrunners for the award.