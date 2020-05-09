Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar provided financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has provided financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar has made the donation to a non-profit organisation called 'Hi5 Youth Foundation', which is based in Mumbai.

The foundation tweeted on Friday to thank the 'Master Blaster' for his contribution.

"Thanks Sachin Tendulkar for proving once again that sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our COVID-19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!" the organisation wrote.

Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners. https://t.co/bA1XdQIFhC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2020

In reply, Tendulkar lauded their efforts in aiding the underprivileged. "Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," he wrote.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar made a donation of Rs 25 Lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the former Indian batsman pledged to help 5,000 people from Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area through an NGO.

In addition to this, Tendulkar has also been raising awareness on maintaining social distancing and keeping safe amid the pandemic. He has posted multiple videos on his social media profile regarding the same and was also the part of BCCI's campaign, 'Team Mask Force', which aimed to promote the wearing of masks in the fight against novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)

