Sachin Tendulkar points out the moment Rohit Sharma won 'mental battle' against South Africa

Rohit Sharma made a dream start in the opening role in Test matches, as he hit a century on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The Mumbai batsman remained unbeaten on 115 at the end of day's play, as rain washed out the entirety of the final session.

In the initial few overs of the innings, Rohit looked a bit nervy but gained composure and partnered Mayank Agarwal to forge a dominating 202-run unbeaten stand, as he reached his fourth Test century.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has shared dressing room with Rohit Sharma during the beginning of the latter's career in the longest format of the game, also praised the batsman on his innings.

He also analyzed one of the moments in the game involving Rohit and deemed it the 'turning point', praising the 32-year-old on winning the "mental battle" against South African bowler Vernon Philander.

As Rohit faced Philander, he began to come down the track to somewhat negate the effects of the seam. Philander called wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock up to the stumps to prevent Rohit from doing so. Tendulkar revealed how Rohit Sharma gained an edge over Philander in the moment.

"Rohit’s move to come down to @VDP_24 was the turning point for me. Philander had bowled well in the first 3 overs but was forced to get @quinnydekock69 up to the stumps & that changed his line & length. I thought Rohit won the mental battle there. Good knock by Mayank as well," Tendulkar wrote.

Rohit’s move to come down to @VDP_24 was the turning point for me. Philander had bowled well in the first 3 overs but was forced to get @quinnydekock69 up to the stumps & that changed his line & length. I thought Rohit won the mental battle there. Good knock by Mayank as well. pic.twitter.com/KnTCf7Mdm6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2019

In the press conference after the day's play, Rohit insisted that opening the batting suits his game, and that it is 'easier' to make game plans at the start.

"I think it (opening) just suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. It was a waiting game, when I used to bat at five or six. I won't say it didn't suit my batting. Your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who will bowl the new ball, these will be the fielders, so the game plan is easier for you," Rohit said.