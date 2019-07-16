Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

The stalwart coach passed away at 87 in January this year. He had trained Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli among others at Shivaji Park in Dadar. 

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 15:41 IST
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Archrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima. 

The Master Blaster took to Twitter express his gratitude and thanking him for his guidance. Here's what Tendulkar wrote, “Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.”

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and VVS also took to Twitter to convey his wishes. 

"Guru is the one who can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I thank all my teachers and coaches in nurturing and moulding my life. " 

