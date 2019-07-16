Image Source : TWITTER/@SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Archrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter express his gratitude and thanking him for his guidance. Here's what Tendulkar wrote, “Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.”

गुरुर्ब्रह्मा ग्रुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः ।

गुरुः साक्षात् परब्रम्ह तस्मै श्री गुरवे नमः ॥



Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student.

Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/Tbd74ZdVb0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2019

The stalwart coach passed away at 87 in January this year. He had trained Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli among others at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and VVS also took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

May the Darkness be dispelled. Happy #GuruPurnima ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 16, 2019

Guru is the one who can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I thank all my teachers and coaches in nurturing and moulding my life. https://t.co/7QduGWMTg7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 16, 2019

