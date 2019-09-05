Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to mentor Ramakant Achrekar on Teacher's Day

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and Ramakant Achrekar

Perhaps the whole population of India knows who Sachin Tendulkar is but the number comes down to less than half when it comes to Ramakant Achrekar, his childhood coach and mentor.

And, on this sacred date of September 5, the sporting icon paid his tribute to the person, without whom perhaps, the world would have been deprived of a Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar expressed his love and gratitude towards the late Achrekar.

"Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life. I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today," Tendulkar tweeted.

Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life.

I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life.

His lessons continue to guide me today. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kr6hYIVXwt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2019

Tendulkar has forever been grateful to him and has spoken highly about his role in making him what he is.

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," Tendulkar had said.

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and May you coach more wherever you are," he had added.

The stalwart coach had passed away at the age of 87 in January this year.