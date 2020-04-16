Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara? Glenn McGrath reveals the tougher batsman to bowl to

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn McGrath enjoyed his rivalry with both, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. However, he has now selected the one who was tougher to bowl to.

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath had quite a few rivalries during his career. India's Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara were two of his fiercest rivals, and years after he bid goodbye to the game, McGrath broke silence on who of the two was the toughest to bowl at.

During a 25-question rapid-fire segment with ESPNCricinfo, McGrath answered a range of questions -- including the one on Lara and Tendulkar.

Addressing the big debate of his era, McGrath said that the former West Indies captain was tougher to bowl to.

"Tough," he initially said when asked to pick between the two icons.

"I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience."

However, he said that Tendulkar, alongwith Dravid, will be a part of his hat-trick wish list.

"The hat-trick wish-list would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid," said McGrath.

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, McGrath talked about Lara in detail, stating that the West Indies batsman was 'more fearless'.

"When it was his day, he could do absolutely anything. Sachin was equally as good, but there was something about Brian where he could just keep going and he was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin. He was more fearless,” McGrath had said.

