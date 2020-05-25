Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SACHINTENDULKAR/VIDEOGRAB Sachin Tendulkar makes mango kulfi on his 25th marriage anniversary with mother's guidance

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 25th marriage anniversary with wife Anjali on Monday. On the special occasion, Master Blaster made a mango kulfi for his entire family.

"Surprise for our wedding anniversary. Made this mango kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar captioned the post.

The batting legend posted a video where he explain process of how he made the kulfi using the seasonal fruit. Sachin's mother also made a cameo in the video where she gave her inputs in the process. In the end, Sachin rated the special dish high.

The couple had met each other for the first time in 1990 and got married five years later on May 24, 1995. They have a daughter Sara and a son Arjun whose skills in cricket as a teenager have been receiving widespread attention.

Recently, Tendulkar helped Arjun get a new haircut and he also thanked daughter Sara for helping them during the process.

Tendulkar's post read: "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you'll always be handsome @Arjuntendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant @Sarstendulkar."

Tendulkar has been spending quality time with his family whilst being at home due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the government as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

(With IANS Inputs)

