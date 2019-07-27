Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah post heartfelt messages for Lasith Malinga following his ODI retirement

Image Source : TWITTER Tendulkar and Bumrah, who have played with Malinga for Mumbai Indians, extended their wishes to the pacer after his final ODI for Sri Lanka.

As Lasith Malinga retired from ODI cricket on Friday, his Mumbai Indians’ pace compatriot Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the veteran Sri Lanka pacer and wished him luck for his future.

On Friday, Malinga brought an end to his illustrious ODI career with a wicket off the last ball he bowled in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh -- which Sri Lanka won by 91 runs in Colombo. He took 3/38 and went past Anil Kumble's tally of 337 wickets in the 50-over format.

Bumrah tweeted a special message for his Mumbai Indians' teammate. "Classic Mali spell Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so (sic.)," Bumrah tweeted.

Classic Mali spell 🎯 Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so 🤗. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

"Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, Malinga. Wishing you all the very best for the future (sic.)," said legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga.

Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/RLeKIudyWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2019

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: "Only bowler to take two WC hatricks, total 3 ODI hatricks, and a man who made so many aspirations and beliefs come true in young cricketers, that one can succeed and like how, even with an unconventional bowling action. One of the all time greats and a great ambassador, Thank You Malinga (sic.)."

Only Bowler to take 2 WC Hatricks, total 3 ODI hatricks, & a man who made so many aspirations and beliefs come true in young cricketers, that one can succeed & like how, even with an unconventional bowling action. One of the all time greats & a great ambassador, #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/5GAByLTqFv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

Malinga finished with 338 wickets in 226 matches, finishing as one of the finest match-winners to have played for Sri Lanka since 2004. He is Sri Lanka's third highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).