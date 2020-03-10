Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh wish everyone a colourful and happy Holi

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to wish everyone a 'Happy Holi' on Tuesday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2020 11:00 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished evryone a happy, colourful and peaceful Holi on Tuesday morning. Tendulkar took to Twitter to pass on his wishes on the ocassion of Holi.

"Happy Holi to all countrymen. I wish this Holi brings color, peace and new joys in your life," Tendulkar tweeted along with a short video.

Harbhajan Singh also wished everyone on the micro-blogging site along with a picture of himself and his family.

"Happy Holi Everyone," Bhajji tweeted.

Both Tendulkar and Harbhajan are preparing for some cricket action on the field. While Harbhajan is currently with the Chennai camp in Chennai ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Tendulkar is busy with his former India teammates ahead of India Legends' clash against Sri Lanka Legends at the Wankhede Stadium later in the day on Tuesday in the Road Safety World Series.

Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to wish his fans and share his Holi plans.

"A house is destroyed .. Sadness also comes to my house... The solution to all of this seems to be a love! Seeing them, I smile and laugh if I celebrate the festival! Happy Holi to all of you! Big Love to Martyr’s Children," Gambhir tweeted along with two photos.

