'In these challenging times, they need us more than ever': Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming message on parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINTENDULKAR India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming message on Global Day of Parents.

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday posted a heartwarming message for his parents on his official Instagram profile.

Posting a picture with his mother and father, Tendulkar wrote that his parents' 'support and guidance' helped him in his success.

"The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today," wrote Tendulkar.

"In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever.

"It’s our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times. ‪#globaldayofparents."

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Tendulkar, like many other former and current cricketers, has become increasingly active on his social media profiles. He uses his accounts to post awareness messages on the COVID-19 crisis, as well as interacting with fellow cricketers and fans.

Under normal circumstances, Tendulkar would currently be a part of the Mumbai Indians dugout in the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been significant discussions over the possibility of conducting the IPL in the October-November window if the T20 World Cup is shifted to next year. The ICC is expected to take a decision on the fate of the global tournament next week.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage