Sachin Tendulkar enthralls runners with life stories on eve of MHM

Elite Indian marathoner Dnyaneshwar Morgha will be gunning for a unique hat-trick as he takes the start position in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old Morgha has already stamped his authority over the popular 21km-run in the city, winning the title half the times in its nascent four-year history. He expressed his confidence of repeating it although he would be aware of possible surprises in the 17,000-strong field.

Among other challengers, he will be looking over his shoulder for Parshram Bhoi, who finished just 5 seconds behind him last year.

The eve of the MHM proved to be an inspirational day for a bunch of select marathoners, including six special runners, as they were regaled by IDBI Federal Life Insurance brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar with some fascinating stories.

"Follow your passion and nothing can stop you," Sachin said, as he revealed many unknown tales during his life between the 22 yards. Among other high moments, the Master Blaster spoke about the celebrations after the 2011 World Cup victory in Mumbai and the special joy in beating Pakistan each time in the quadrennial tournament.

Sachin will flag off all the three categories in the MHM from the Jio Gardens in BKC, while also felicitating the winners later in the morning. A record number of 17,000 runners will be lining up for glory early on Sunday.

This year, over 3,500 highly-trained runners from the men and women in uniform will be taking part. Out of the 17,500 runners, close to 4,500 are women, while 1,500 runners are participating through corporates, underlining the growing importance of running in India.