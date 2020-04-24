Sachin Tendulkar, Dale Steyn part of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli's combined India-South Africa ODI XI

Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Dale Steyn

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers on Friday picked the best XI in the one-day international format from players from India and South Africa only. The team was picked during an Instagram Live session and is comprised of seven Indians and four from South Africa.

The pair picked birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar as the opener alongside Rohit Sharma while Kohli takes his usual No.3 spot. And so does De Villiers, at No.4. The two all-rounders include Jacques Kallis and Yuvraj Singh while MS Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper and has been named the captain of the team.

The bowling unit has just one spinner - another fellow RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal - and three pacers - Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada. They also picked Gary Kirsten as the coach of the team.

Here's the combined XI from India and South Africa: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.

The two were slated to play in the IPL 2020 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the coronavirus pandemic has urged BCCI to postpone the 13tn season indefinitely until further notice. The board is now in search of a safe window later this year with reports emerging that World T20, slated to be held in October in Australia, might be postponed until the start of next year, leaving an October-November window for IPL 2020.

