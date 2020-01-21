Sachin Tendulkar to coach Ponting XI for Bushfire Cricket Bash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will coach Ricky Ponting's side for the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Legendary former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been named the coach of Ponting XI for the Bushfire Cricket Bash, which takes place on February 8. The Bushfire Cricket Bash headlines three major cricket events - the women's tri-series match between India and Australia, a friendly between Ponting XI and Warne XI and the Big Bash final.

Courtney Walsh will coach Warne XI for the game.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts issued a statement welcoming Tendulkar and Walsh for the event.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day," said Roberts.

"We're looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal."

All the profits and funds from the events will go towards the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The match between Ponting XI and Warne XI will headline star former Australian cricketers like Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke and Alex Blackwell, among others. Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also be available for the event in a non-playing capacity.